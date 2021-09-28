CIProud Workday | 9/28/21

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (NewsNation Now) — A judge has sentenced Jarrod Ramos, the man who killed five people at a Maryland newspaper, to more than five life sentences without the possibility of parole on Tuesday.

In July, a jury found Ramos criminally responsible for killing Wendi Winters, John McNamera, Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen and Rebecca Smith with a shotgun at the Capital Gazette’s office in June 2018.