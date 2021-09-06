CIProud Workday | 9/6/21

In February 2021, in the midst of rapidly warming global temperatures, an exceptionally severe cold wave hit large parts of North America, from Canada to Northern Mexico. It left 10 million people without power. The impact was particularly severe in Texas, which alone had more than 125 deaths associated with the event.

In the U.S., it was the coldest February in more than 30 years. The cold wave became the nation’s costliest winter storm on record.