Groups add friendly competition to benefit local blood drive

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, March 9, put on a mobile blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. benefitting the Mississippi Valley Blood Center.

Two groups – Young Professionals Organization of Greater Peoria (YPGP) and Peoria Area Chamber Ambassadors – competed to see which group could bring in the most donors.

“We thought it makes it a little more exciting when you have a competition. [It] kind of drives up the need to win and get a little more people out there,” said Kelly Schneider, program manager of YPGP and CEO Council, a business owner collective and sister organization of the Chamber of Commerce.

She said 18 people signed up online, close to their goal of 20. Donors received $5 gift cards to local coffee shops.

The Chamber Ambassadors were victorious over the YPGP, Schneider said.

According to the American Red Cross, someone in the U.S. needs blood every two seconds. The blood type most often requested by hospitals is type O. Every person who donates blood can save up to three lives.