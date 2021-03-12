Peoria Public School social workers celebrate a week in their honor by giving back

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — March is Social Worker Month, and Peoria Public School social workers are celebrating by giving back to the community.

Social workers from Glen Oak Community Learning Center loaded up two carts with hundreds of diapers and donated them to Crittenton Center on Friday morning, March 12, for School Social Workers Week. Crittenton’s crisis nursery provides child abuse prevention services for children from birth to six years of age.

“We like to celebrate by doing service in our community. We love our community, and we appreciate those who serve our community,” said Carlos Evans, a social worker at Glen Oak.

Diapers are expensive and they are not covered by government welfare programs like Women Infants and Children (WIC). So, the social workers stepped up.

Evans said servicing others can be a “thankless job”, so they wanted to shine a light on service organizations and “give them some thanks.”

“That’s the heart of a social worker, always giving back, providing service to others, thinking about others before ourselves, and that’s what our mission has always been,” Evans said.