Bloomington Salvation Army annual fan drive asks for monetary donations

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) – The Salvation Army in Bloomington will only be accepting monetary donations for their annual fan drive this year due to health and safety concerns during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The organization is looking for financial donations instead of donations of used fans in an effort to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19. They say the donations will help them purchase new fans while limiting person-to-person contact.

Fans will be purchased at a discounted price at Lowe’s in Bloomington and will be made available to McLean county seniors over the age of 60.

Fan distribution will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. July 8, at the north doors of the Family Service building in front of the Safe Harbor Shelter. Seniors wishing to receive a fan should also bring a photo ID and a piece of mail.

Those wishing to donate can mail them to the Bloomington Salvation Army at 611 W Washington, Bloomington, IL 61701. Those donating should write “Fans” in the memo line. Online donations can also be sent online by visiting the Salvation Army of Bloomington’s website.

You can contact the salvation army for more information at (309)-829-9476.

