Brigadier General officially retires at Veterans Day Parade ceremony in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Brigadier General William Robertson retired after more than four decades of military service and was the featured speaker at Thursday’s Veterans Day Parade in Peoria.

As a command pilot for the U.S. Air Force, Robertson flew more than 4,800 miles during his distinguished 41 year military career, most recently serving as assistant to the 12th Air Force Commander.

“The brotherhood and sisterhood of veterans is a long line of generations of people, who have literally 1% of the population, who given the ultimate time and ultimate effort to the defense of this nation, and some of them the ultimate sacrifice,” he said.

Robertson said he wanted to retire specifically on Veterans Day because it’s a special day for him.

“When I was getting ready to retire…I wanted to move the day to the 11th, not just because of me, but because I celebrate Veterans Day with all my other fellow veterans,” he said. “It means an awful lot to me to be around these people.”

Robertson said Veterans Day is a day to honor the brave soldiers who have protected the freedoms of all Americans.

“I hope they continue to remember, reflect and honor those veterans that have gone before us, and those that are living, that we celebrate their sacrifices to our nation,” he said.

In this next chapter of life, Robertson said he will be kicking back and enjoying his retirement.