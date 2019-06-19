Skip to content
Ci Heroes
CI Hero: Peoria duo uses love of art, culture to inspire youth to strive for success
CI Hero: Local coach inspires teammates, community to be inclusive
CI Hero: Food nourishes the soul, Peoria woman uses food bank for outreach
CI Hero: Peoria man keeps community clean, helps mentor youth
CI Hero: Peoria USPS mail carrier celebrates 50 years of service, inspires others along the way
CI Hero: Heating, cooling technicians provide veterans, widows with security ahead of winter months
CI Hero: Local woman promotes love of literacy, plans to stock 350+ classrooms with books
CI Hero: Local woman turns trash into clothing, helps local animal shelter
CI Hero: Christopher’s Garden gives Twin Cities man with disabilities purpose, helps others in need
CI Hero: Chillicothe Police Officer mentors youth off duty, servant of public and Lord
CI Hero: Hubbard family takes loss as inspiration to help save lives of others
Pekin woman uses past experiences to inspire hope in community
Spare time spent saving lives
After 23 years of helping those who battle abuse, local leader retires
