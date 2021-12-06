CI Hero: 10-year-old Bloomington girl self-initiates fundraisers for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and local charity

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — From a lemonade stand in 2019 to crafting her own ornaments in 2021, a 10-year-old Bloomington girl said all she wants to do is spread kindness.

“I just like to help people,” said this week’s CI Hero Finley Robison.

Money collected from Finley Robison’s self-initiated fundraisers help to purchase teddy bears for kids at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“I just think that it’s good for them to just toys or a hug if they’re scared during that time,” said Finley.

“And this year, the stuffed animals are getting donated to a local charity that helps abused and neglected children, which she’s super excited about,” said Erin Robison, Finley’s mom. “Not only does she get to help the St. Jude kids, but also other kids in the community that are going through tough times.”

Her parents said Finley has always shown compassion for others.

“We’re extremely proud of her,” said Erin. “I mean, it’s just wonderful. It’s just genuine. It’s her. It’s who she is. It’s who she’s always been and you know, who she’s going to continue to be.”

“I couldn’t have said it any better,” said Derek Robison, Finley’s dad. “It’s genuine. That’s probably the part that makes me the most happy inside. It’s genuine from her.”

Finley plans to make this an annual tradition to guarantee a smile on the faces of kids in the hospital. She’s also purchased three red wagons for St. Jude’s too.



If you’d like to make a donation, the family hopes you’ll donate straight to St. Jude’s.

More About St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

The mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is to advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment. Consistent with the vision of our founder Danny Thomas, no child is denied treatment based on race, religion or a family’s ability to pay.