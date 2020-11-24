CI Hero: 17-year-old volunteers for Fulton County rescue squad

FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — In his yellow rescue uniform, 17-year-old Clayton Ford said he’s willing to be a steady hand for those in their time of need. He volunteers as a first responder for the Cass Putnam Rescue Squad.

“It gives me the chance to help them and help other people that have major issues,” said Clayton Ford.

In his short time of service, he’s responded to many calls. While the COVID-19 pandemic is adding stressors to his tasks, he said he’s grateful to aid where needed in his community. For other teens thinking about volunteering, “I think it’ll show them the ability of like what we go through and how they would be able to experience everything that would happen on a call,” said Ford.

Always proud, his mom Misty Ford said the skills he’s learned enable him to always lend a helping hand.

“In a matter of life or death, you know, you want someone who can probably help you,” said Misty Ford. “If he comes across someone who had a bad wreck he can actually get out and help.”

