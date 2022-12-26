PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — We know Central Illinoisans from all across the region are making positive impacts in their communities.

As 2022 comes to a close, here’s a look back at all the heart-warming acts happening across Central Illinois.

Our Sheriffs, Local & State Police, Firemen, and Medical Responders need to be recognized for their service to our community, as do our teachers, community leaders, boy scouts & girl scouts, and people that take pride in doing honorable community work. Therefore, we are starting an on-air and online presence that will allow our community to submit the names of those who have demonstrated courage and assistance to our community.

Many of our CI Heroes have done something special. CEFCU, WMBD TV, WYZZ FOX43 along with CIProud would like to salute these Heroes whether on the police, sheriff or state police forces, medical First Responders, Military, or anyone who has made a commitment to their community and say “Thank you”.

We will ask you to nominate a very special person in your life who you would like to see honored. Please send us the person’s name, picture, and biography along with other pertinent information about what makes them the hero they are! CI Heroes is Proudly Sponsored by CEFCU!

Through this submission form, you can nominate someone you know to be our next CI Hero.