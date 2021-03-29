CI Hero: AMT twins showcase intuition while safeguarding Central Illinoisans

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A dynamic duo of an EMT and a paramedic work together to save lives in Central Illinois. The set of Advanced Medical Transport (AMT) twins is highlighted in this week’s CI Hero segment.

Collectively with more than decades of experience, twin sisters Jennifer Whisenand and Julie Buckley use their “twin-intuition” to work efficiently while saving lives.

“I’ve played basketball with her all my life, so I knew where she was on the court, so I kind of know where she is on the scene,” said Jennifer Whisenand. “It’s just easy.”

“We can work pretty quick without speaking to one another like I just know that when we get to a scene, she knows what she needs to do… I know what I need to do, and it works well,” said Julie Buckley.

Of AMT’s 350-person staff, the pair said they treat their patients with dignity and respect.

“I try to treat every family member like their mine, and most people will tell you on calls, that’s exactly how I do it.” Jennifer Whisenand

The private not-for-profit agency said its vision i to be a regional provider of choice for emergency medical and healthcare transportation services. AMT averages about 54,000 calls a year. The twins said their time is spent safeguarding the community.

Nominate someone from your community to be our next CI Hero.