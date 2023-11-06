CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Either driving a restored locomotive, or inside the American Legion Post in Canton. That’s where you’ll most likely find Army Veteran Wally Hammond.

Hammond was drafted in 1969. He did two years of active service.

“When we graduated that week, Nixon had his first 25,000 troops pull out,” said Hammond. “So, I got reassigned to artillery. I wound up in Germany for a while and then I finished my service in Korea. The very northern part of South Korea on the DMZ. Second Infantry Division.”

He then spent six years in the army reserves before returning to his Caterpillar career. He said he’s been involved with the local American Legion for more than five decades.

“I’m a past commander of Post 16,” said Hammond. “I’m past adjutant of Post 16. I was an adjutant for about 20 years. And I’m also involved in another veteran’s organization. I’m the correspondent of Voiture 812 Fulton County. That’s a county-wide veteran’s organization.”

He said he’s proud of the city of Canton as it continues to make strides to respect and honor military veterans.

“For the city they have probably, I think, the most beautiful veterans memorial out at Lakeland Park,” said Hammond. “It’s right there on the bluff overlooking the lakes and it’s right by the Rangers station and it’s absolutely beautiful.”