ASTORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A high school senior in Astoria works to make a difference with every cause she is involved with.

From Miss Astoria to helping spearhead a bed-building school-wide event, senior Audrey Briggs said supporting others is a core value.

While the Fulton County town may be small, Briggs said the community’s giving nature is a true force.

“I think even though Astoria is a small community, it’s still very big,” said Audrey Briggs. “I guess not physically, but emotionally, I think that we’re very big.”

Briggs learned about The Sleep In Heavenly Peace Foundation. It’s a charity that assembles and delivers beds to kids across the U.S.

“I didn’t realize before that how many children actually go without beds,” said Briggs. “I just thought,’ how could somebody fix that? How could I help?’”

Her mom Stephanie said she’s proud of her daughter and her dedication to others.

“I didn’t think I would ever have such a great leader as a child of my own,” said Stephanie Briggs. “She’s really went above and beyond what I ever expected out of any of my kids.”

Robbin Kost said Audrey’s quick thinking saved her mom’s home from a fire.

“We had damage to the porch, but because of Audrey’s quick action, my mom’s house was saved,” said Kost. “She’s just an all-around good girl.”

While her time in Astoria remains impactful, Briggs plans to attend Murray State in Kentucky to pursue a degree in an agriculture field. She said she still wants to make a difference wherever she is.

