MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Bouncing between school buildings within McLean County’s Unit 5.

“I have an office at Normal Community, at Evans Junior High, and here at Cedar Ridge,” said Bilingual Parent Liaison, Marianela Diaz. “Cedar Ridge has a 50% Hispanic population, so we need support here.”

Marianela Diaz aids Hispanic students and their parents with navigating everything in education.

“The bridge (is) not just for the language,” said Diaz. “It’s also the bridge for the culture.”

Her role is advocating for collaborative trust.

“How to make this bridge and start at some point say, ‘ok, I need to advocate for them or I need to clarify the school’s need or the school staff wants the best for our kids,’ so, this movement between the Hispanic community and the entire education system, I think this bridge, is the main important thing,'” said Diaz.

This week’s CI Hero said her work comes full circle seeing her students reach their goals.

“When I see the achievement for my families and the Hispanic students, when they achieve their dreams, I can say, ‘I worked with them,'” said Diaz.

Diaz said Hispanic culture is rich and she’s excited to help Unit 5 students explore it through Hispanic Heritage Month.