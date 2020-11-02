CI Hero: Bloomington business owner welcomes neighborhood kids into a workshop, teaches electricity

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington heating and cooling company owner uses his certifications to mold young minds. In this week’s CI Hero, we introduce you to Rob Chambers and why he opens up shop to helps kids create tangible items.

“I enjoy doing it so I get just as much out of it as I think they do.”

In his Bloomington workshop, Rob Chambers, who co-owns and operates Chambers Services, welcomes grade school neighborhood students every Friday afternoon.

“With all the e-learning that they’re doing and staying in their homes, I just thought they seem to be pent-up a lot,” said Rob Chambers. “So I just saw a need there and thought ‘you know, I could teach them a little bit about electricity.'”

From the initial spark of an idea to the finishing brush swipe, Chambers teaches kids how to build things with their hands and minds.

“I have seen the curiosity spike even after the classes,” said Chambers.

Thom Scott, a long time friend and coworker of chambers, admires his dedication to kindness.

“He’s a busy guy,” said Scott. “I mean, we’re running a big business here and he takes time out of his day to organize, to go and purchase the things that are needed, and to teach the kids how to do stuff that he feels is important.”

Chambers stepped up where he saw an opportunity for growth in the learning curriculum.

“I think if you can hit that spark early, and drive that desire to learn and how things and what the mechanics are behind them, you know, who knows what that will do in the future,” said Chambers.

The grade-schoolers have made their own electric lamps, flashlights, desks to help with remote learning, and more. Their current project is rebuilding a “give one take one” little library.

