BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — When you dial 911, someone is always on the other side.

In Bloomington, inside the dispatch center, you’ll find workers alongside trainers and trainees.

“The work that we do is very important,” said Nicholas Newcomb. “You don’t really realize it but like, the process does start when you call 911.”

The trio of trainer Nicholas Newcomb, Sarah Wolf, and trainee Jayce Brame, each received the dispatcher life-saving award. The distinction comes as they handled two separate choking calls for victims ages 5 and 87 in June.

“We’re the first, first responders,” said Jayce Brame. “We get all the information from our callers first so we can give it to the medics, police officers, and firemen.”

Brame started on the job in March. He said he never expected to be recognized for his work so soon.

“It’s definitely like fulfilling I’ll say,” said Brame. “I didn’t really expect to check [that] off the checklist so soon, but it’s just good to be recognized.”

Manager Darren Wolf said, “Sarah, Nick, and Jayce demonstrated that dedication […] made a difference.”