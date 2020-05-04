CI Hero: Bloomington Fire Chief leads from experience, helps promote team environment during the pandemic

Leading with purpose, planning, and prevention. It’s an approach utilized by Bloomington’s Fire Chief Brian Mohr. In this week’s CI Hero, Chief Mohr keeps public safety at the center, while protecting his team from the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19.

Through battling fires, completing training, and intensive preparation, Fire Chief Brian Mohr leads his team of over 120 members through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re trying to limit our exposure,” said Chief Mohr. “We’re trying to keep our employees healthy so that we can maintain that critical workforce.”

His decades of service as a first responder continues to prepare his team for the unknown.

“We have gone through other pandemics,” said the chief. “H1N1 in 2009. We had the Ebola scare, so we have been through other scenarios that have been similar in nature, so there is a lot of pre-planning in the background.”

Bloomington’s city manager spoke to his character as a leader and inspiration for men and women on the force.

“He is wired in such a way that he’s adaptable, and can roll with the punches,” said Tim Gleason. “[He] has a backup plan to every backup plan and he’s just one of those unique people.”

“Being a firefighter is part of being a team and you can’t do anything by yourself,” said Mohr. “The teamwork with this department is tremendous.”

Through the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Mohr leads as a beacon of support, keeping the city of Bloomington and it’s people a top priority. During the pandemic, we’re highlighting first responders and heroes on the front lines. If you’d like to nominate someone to be a CI Hero, CLICK HERE.