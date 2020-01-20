CI Hero: Bloomington’s Guardians of the Children nonprofit acts as a champion for kids, teens facing the court system

BLOOMINGTON, Ill.– Guardians of the Children is a national organization that aims to protect and serve families in crisis.

The Bloomington Guardians of the Children consistently efforts to be the champion for local kids going through the court system providing them with strength, support, and protection.

For their efforts, the local chapter of that nonprofit nabbed this week’s CI Hero honor.

“We’re not heroes,” said Joel “Roo” Neal. “We’re the farthest thing from heroes. We’re just people that care and we want the kids to know that they’re the heroes.”

In Bloomington rides a brother and sisterhood so strong, the Guardians of the Children aim to help abused children & teens.

“Even though things have gone wrong in their life, and they’ve been treated like they’re not a hero…they are the true heroes,” said Neal.

“We try to give them their childhood’s back,” said Ed “Fast Eddy” Moore. “We give them their dignity, their self-respect, and we let them just be a kid.”















































Guardians of the Children sometimes come full circle like in Shorty’s case. She’s an adoptee turned advocate.

“They went to all my court dates and stood up for me when I was too afraid to,” said “Shorty.” “[I never] had to second guess their loyalty as an adoptee.”

Not only does the nonprofit educate the public on child abuse, it also advocates for stable families in Central Illinois.

“They have somebody that’s on their side,” said La Don “Crazy” De Lap. “They don’t have to worry about the defense attorney going up there and making them into mush or the guy staring at them and giving them the evil eye and all that. We’re there for them.”

Being the only chapter in the state of Illinois, these riders know their national mission is one they can carry out right here in Central Illinois.

Nominate someone you know to be our next CI Hero by CLICKING HERE.

More about Guardians of the Children

The mission of Guardians Of the Children (GOC) is to recognize and react to child abuse and educate the public to do the same; to serve as advocates to provide strength and stability to families in crisis; and be an answer to the prayer of an abused child or teen for courage, support, and protection.

“Don’t Let Your Silence Drown Out Their Cries”