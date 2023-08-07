BRIMFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Brimfield Grade School‘s PTO is spearheading a Snacks For Staff event for teachers and employees.

It’s the keeping of tradition for Stephanie Weisbruch and Kristin McGraw. They both hold positions on the grade school’s PTO.

“We love to spoil our staff the first week with snacks, breakfast, drinks, caffeine… just a little pick me up,” said Weisbruch. “Candy, cookies. Something that they can grab and go on the busy first week of school.”

McGraw said it’s to help educators and staff, plus bus depot employees, feel like they’re supported.

“I think they’re underappreciated, in the world in general, and I couldn’t do what they do,” said McGraw. “So, I want them to know that I’m there – as their team cheerleader – cheering them on.”

They’re rallying village parents and residents to gather items like soda, snacks, and other goodies. A list of wanted items is available on the PTO’s online SignUpGenius.

“We also have a Venmo (@bgs309pto), so if people don’t want to shop, we can do the shopping for them,” said Weisbruch.

Donations are accepted until Sunday, August 13.

The first day for staff with Brimfield Community Unit School District #309 is Monday, Aug. 14.

Donation drop-off addresses can be viewed by looking at SignUpGenius.