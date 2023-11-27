NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Recognized as Employer of the Year in 2018 by the American Legion Department of Illinois, Carle Health‘s system is dedicated to military and veteran services.

Inside Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, Army Veteran Colleen Sheese co-leads an inclusion group called Military and Veteran Professionals or MVP. She said that working somewhere that values veterans sets the healthcare system apart.

“We have kind of a two-fold program,” said Army Veteran Colleen Sheese. “We want to each other. It’s a safe space. We tell stories. We have a meeting every month and we always want to leave some time and space to just talk and tell stories. We also want to support our patients of course.”

Sheese served from 2001 to 2005. She was tasked with providing communications to troops while stationed in Iraq.

“I joined the Signal Corp,” said Sheese. “I did phones, Internet, satellite communications, that type of thing. Then, shortly after graduating and doing my training, 9/11 happened.”

Navy Veteran Julie Wetmore began her service in 1992 and spent 29 years in the Reserves. She was deployed twice to Afghanistan where she was an ICU nurse.

“The Afghani people – they don’t have a whole lot,” said Navy Veteran Julie Wetmore. “So… I had a great respect for them and came back and was able to bring that with me. The respect you have for your patients and for your families of different ethnicities, of different cultures.”

She said her time in the service translates to her desire to serve patients.

“It doesn’t matter what rank you are – you all work together as a team,” said Wetmore. “That’s the same way it is with nursing. I may be a nurse practitioner. They’re physicians. But, in the end, we want what’s best for the patient and we’re all going to work together as a team. We all have a job and we’re going to work together to provide the best care we can.”

Carle Health’s MVP inclusion group is working toward adding veteran badges for employees along with other projects.