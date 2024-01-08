PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Remembered for decades of dedication. Carle Health Methodist in Peoria paid homage to long-time volunteer Aubrey Atkinson.

“Aubrey is someone who would go out of his way to help anyone,” said Volunteer Coordinator, Tammie Speck. “He held his loved ones dear to his heart and he was just a giving soul.”

He died a few days after Christmas on Dec. 29, 2023, at 96. From 1993 to 2023, he clocked nearly 30,000 volunteer hours by offering his assistance two days a week.

“Aubrey is a legend at Methodist,” said Speck. “He is loved by the staff. He is loved by his co-volunteers…we all just hold him so dear to our heart.”

The medical center’s volunteer coordinator said his giving heart helped inside and outside the hospital walls.

“Aubrey volunteered here for many years [by] walking our patients to their destination, making them feel welcome and comfortable and he also helped outside of the hospital,” said Speck. “He was big with philanthropy.”

His service wasn’t limited to volunteerism though.

“He was a multi-dimensional person,” said Speck. “Every time I talked to him, I would learn something new about him. He served his country in World War II. He ran a local business here in Peoria for over 40 years. He was a musician. He was a dance instructor, a boxer, and he rode a Harley.”

Carle medical centers from Bloomington to Eureka, Danville, and locations in between have volunteer spots open.