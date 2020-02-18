CI Hero: Central Illinois global business advisor, speaker publishes a book to inspire others

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Central Illinois woman is an inspirational speaker, published author, and global business advisor.

In this week’s CI Hero, it’s not what Michele Sullivan’s done in her past, it’s how she continues to impact others now that gives her this distinction.

“To work with our partners around the world to impact millions of people… it was amazing,” said Michele Sullivan.

Michele Sullivan served as the first woman president for the Caterpillar Foundation. She did so for seven years combining her passion for social impact work and her admiration for the company.

“I think that women are making strides,” said Sullivan. “I certainly think that we have a long way to go, but I thought it was a privilege of course to hold the position but to be the first woman, I was very proud of that and I took it to heart.”

Sullivan was born with a rare form of dwarfism. She said she’s spent her life “looking up,” which has given her a unique perspective to impact the lives of others. She’s using that inspiration in her new book.

“It’s called “Looking Up” for several reasons,” said Sullivan. “One being four feet tall I look up to everyone. [Two] At the end of the day, we should all have the perspective to look up to everyone because we all have value.”

She says it’s important for all of us to know that we all have differences, which is all the more reason to help.

“I think it’s good that we all support each other, and stand by each other, and walk side-by-side and support whatever challenge it is that you have,” said Sullivan.

Not only has she led a life of philanthropy, but she’s also given a TED Talk about why asking for help is a strength, not a weakness. Her book will be released on February 25.

Illinois Prairie District Public Library will host Michele Sullivan for its Local Author Series, on Saturday, March 7th at 1:00 pm at the IPDPL-Germantown Hills branch, 509 Woodland Knolls Rd. in Germantown Hills. Michele is celebrating the release of her new book, Looking Up: How a Different Perspective Turns Obstacles Into Advantages Michele will give a brief presentation and Q&A, followed by a book sale and signing.

To nominate someone you know to be our next CI Hero, CLICK HERE.