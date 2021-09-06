CI Hero: Central Illinois motorcyclists raise funds for homelessness, hunger

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinois motorcyclists will lift their kickstands to help bash out hunger and homelessness across the area.

A two-lane parade of bikers from the Itoo Hall in Peoria to Kingston Mines Park will hit the road on Sept. 18, 2021.

“It’s an important part of our community,” said Bruce Moore. “These people live in our community. They deserve to be helped if we can help.”

The event also offering music, food, an auction, and more — all for a $5 donation.

“Any other help that you can get to help homelessness and hunger and those that need clothes,” said Ben Madigan. “This is just a great story.”

Now in its 30th year, Madigan and Moore said it takes a community to make a sizeable change.

“Come down and be a part of it,” said Madigan. “$5 gets you a whole day of fun and helping out for the homeless and the needy and the hungry.”

“[My wife and I] have five kids, and we have 19 grandchildren,” said Moore. “So, I’m blessed to be able to take care of my family. And since we are good enough to take care of my family, I figured we could share.”

Over the years, the duo said more than $500,000 has been invested back into the local area.

The Coalition of Central Illinois Motorcyclists will hold its 30th annual Bikers Against Street Hunger (BASH) event at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the Itoo Hall on Farmington Road in Peoria. Bikers will parade from the Itoo hall to Kingston Mines Park Pavilion. Sign-in for the parade begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Itoo Hall.

Proceeds benefit Phoenix Community Development Services and Christian Civic Outreach.

