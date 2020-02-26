CI Hero: Central Illinois woman cuts hair for foster children, elderly, homeless, veterans

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– A Central Illinois woman is using her talents to help those in need in a meaningful way. Alyssa Spillman gives hair cuts at no cost to those who are less fortunate. She’s this week’s CI Hero.

With over a decade of experience, Alyssa Spillman says cutting hair provides a unique sense of self-identity.

“It’s important to me because I think that it’s a basic human right,” said Alyssa Spillman, CI Hero.

One of her clients said she’s not surprised by Spillman’s dedication to helping those who are less fortunate.

“She is one of the most positive people that I’ve ever met,” said Ellen Bugaieski, Client of Alyssa’s. “She makes you feel good about yourself. She wants to make her clients feel good, but she also gives back to the community.”















Spillman gives hair cuts to kids in foster care through Peoria’s Children’s Home. She also cuts hair for the homeless population that visits the First United Methodist Church, the elderly who are in nursing homes or homebound, and veterans.

“They’ve done so much for our country and there is a place downtown for displaced veterans,” said Spillman. “Some of them are looking for haircuts so they can do a job interview and to me, that’s important.”

In addition to the outward changes her clients show, she’s seen more.

“When they get out of the chair, they’re smiling,” said Spillman. “They’re happy. They’re thankful. I’ve gotten hugs, tears, you know, you can tell it’s changed them on the inside as well.”

Spillman’s philanthropic ways don’t end with hair cuts. she’s also involved with Drew’s Plots an organization that helps families bury loved ones.

Nominate someone you know to be to be a CI Hero by CLICKING HERE.