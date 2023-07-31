CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — About 40 volunteers for the Chillicothe Fire Protection District work to take care of 15,000 people across four stations. Two are housed in Chillicothe, one in Rome and the other in Mossville.

“One thing this fire department has always prided itself on is having new, good-working equipment that’s always ready to go,” said Chief Marvin Roderick. “This fire engine isn’t just for Chillicothe. It’s for the whole fire district. So, you anywhere from just north of Detweiller to Marshall County.”

Recently, the department blessed its newest engine and rolled a new squad truck into service, which will mainly be used for medical calls. The chief said the volunteers are the backbone of the district.

“They put so much time and effort into training and keeping our day-to-day operations going,” said Roderick. “Not to mention, risking their lives to go out and help the community.”

And they aren’t just helping central Illinoisans. Chief Roderick said a fire protection district truck is providing aid in war-torn Ukraine.

“It’s serving in Mykolaiv, Ukraine,” said Roderick. “It was just in a local festival kind of like we had, and it’s actively being a fire service machine there.”

Roderick said seven new members finished their most recent recruit class.