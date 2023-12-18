PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — From ordering items, decorating the store, and signing up to be personal shoppers, volunteers with Peoria’s Crittenton Centers do amazing work.

This Week’s CI Heroes make it all possible for area kids while supporting their mission through the Stocking Stuffer Store.

In Peoria, personal shoppers help kids two through 12 choose items for the ones they love.

“The items range from $1-$10 so we can accept all kinds of budgets,” said Stocking Stuffer Store Co-Chair, Erin Koller. “All of those proceeds go straight to the Crittenton Centers and their programs.”

The seasonal store was temporarily located in the food court of Peoria’s Northwoods Mall off of War Memorial Drive. Money raised over the past 40 years helps the nonprofit’s mission of supporting area families and kids in crisis.

“A couple of programs that they have are the crisis nursery which, is a respite program for families in crisis,” said Stocking Stuffer Store Co-Chair, Abbey Cook. “They can call 24 hours a day 7 days a week. Bring their kids down and know that their kids are in a safe place while they do what needs to be done. And then they also have a family services program where parent educators go into the home and help parents just learn about parenting and help provide basic needs for their families.”

Crittenton Centers’ Development and Marketing Director says their volunteers play an integral role in the decades-long tradition.

“We have a great volunteer network who spend so much time ordering the items out here for purchase, setting up the store, decorating the store,” said Brent Oest. “It’s amazing to see an empty space transform with a little holiday magic.”

Through purchases made at the store, Crittenton Centers can help provide more than 30,000 hours of crisis care according to its website.