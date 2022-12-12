BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A new partnership is developing between Unit 5 and District 87 in the Twin Cities.

In the midst of the holidays, 10 beds are being built to bring sweet dreams to kids at Bloomington’s Washington School.

“[Volunteers] are going to go home and know that they helped get a child off the floor and sleep in a bed for the first time,” said Robert Bosquez, founder, and director of Bed Blitz.

“I think everybody that works in education…we’re here for the kids,” said Principal Zach Freeman of Washington Elementary School. “I would do anything for any of our students.”

The District 87 elementary school learned from Robert Bosquez, a Unit 5 janitor, past CI Hero, and founder/director of the Bed Blitz.

“I graduated from District 87,” said Bosquez. “My mom graduated. My kids all graduated from 87 so I wanted to get in the schools.”

Washington’s principal said a connection between a teacher and Bosquez helped bring the program to the district.

“Kelsey Carqueville is our art teacher and she worked in Unit 5 previously,” said the principal. “This is called a mini build and she said, ‘I’d really like to do that here,’ and I said, ‘Okay, let’s reach out to him.'”

Each bed is outfitted with a mattress, sheets, and other essentials. It also includes Washington touch: a stuffed wolfie. The Bed Blitz is successful thanks to community volunteers and business donations.

“Every year Sherman’s donates mattresses to us,” said Bosquez. “Also this year, State Farm Neighborhood Assist Program (a grant we were able to receive) was a $25,000 grant. So, that helped us tremendously. Also, the Elk’s Club here in Bloomington-Normal, every year, provides us $5-$6,000 to help buy materials for this program.

Bosquez said two builds are already scheduled for 2023.