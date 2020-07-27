CI Hero: Dream Center food manager streamlines nutritious meals for shelter guests during COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Seventy-three thousand meals from Dream Center Peoria fed hungry Peorians last year. During the COVID-19 pandemic though, the center streamlined its meal services. This week’s CI Hero shows how the Center’s food manager didn’t shy away from bringing nutritious food to those who need it most.

Tuesday’s warm lunch meal was ham and beans with a side of corn. Dream center Peoria workers are adjusting to COVID-19 safety precautions by boxing meals individually.

“He knows the ins and outs of nutrition, of the safety, and of all the additional things that have been added because of COVID-19,” said Volunteer Director for the Dream Center, Sherri Earnst.

The man behind the meals is Benny Little.

“A lot of people would not be eating nutritious meals if we did not provide them,” said CI Hero and Food Manager, Benny Little.

After years in the for-profit restaurant industry, Little said it’s rewarding to serve his community.

“I’m glad we’re doing well for the community,” said Litte. “It’s not about me. It’s not about us. It’s about serving.”

Dream Center’s volunteer director said Little is an asset to the Center’s success.

“He goes above and beyond,” said Earnst. “We just love him and he has a smile on his face. He never complains.”

Guests who stay in The Dream Center’s shelter are offered breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The faith-based not-for-profit also provides programs geared towards kids.

Dream Center Peoria is a faith-based not-for-profit organization located in downtown Peoria. The mission of Dream Center Peoria is to impact individuals and families in poverty, starting with kids and youth.

