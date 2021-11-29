CI Hero: Dunlap High School student council rallies district to raise more than 3,000 socks for veterans

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — More than 3,000 socks now providing warmth and comfort to veterans across central Illinois.

Dunlap High School‘s student council fundraised for pairs of socks during its annual Socktober, which benefitted the Bob Michel Veteran Affairs Outpatient Clinic.

🧦Socktober 2020🧦 donate your socks to your first-hour class until October 30th! Our goal is to donate 3,000 pairs of socks to the Bob Michel VA Clinic. The top three groups will win a pizza🍕party!📽️ Video Credits: STUCO Sophomores 📽️ pic.twitter.com/Rya21o43bb — Dunlap High School Student Council (@DUNLAPSTUCO) October 15, 2020

The student council released a rap to entice the entire district to donate. The student council’s committee chair and the president agreed it was all feasible thanks to a philanthropic community and student body.

“It felt really great,” said Cami Serrahn, a senior and student council socktober chair. “It was really nice to know that we had a sense of community throughout our entire district in getting these socks donated.”

“It’s just really nice to know that something that we’re doing as seniors in high school is impacting all of these people who have given so much to our country,” said Paige Acklie, also a senior and student council president.

Dunlap High School’s student council adviser said students learn crucial skills related to community involvement, and the VA receives a much-needed item.

“Socks are the most… requested items from the VA,” said Mrs. Amelia Roberts, alternate education teacher (Eagle Ed) & student council adviser at Dunlap High School. “A lot of the patients come in with bad socks, or a sock that needs replacing, or [the VA] can make packages and deliver them to people too.”

In 2020, the district collected 2,218 socks. For 2021, 3,130 pairs were donated surpassing the student council’s goal of 3,000.

