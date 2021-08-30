CI Hero: Easterseals Learning Academy teacher prioritizes empowerment, patience, dedication for students

GERMANTOWN HILLS, Ill. (WMBD) — Being 100% included and 100% empowered in the classroom, an Easterseals Learning Academy middle school teacher shows compassion, patience, and dedication to her students.

In Germantown Hills, Easterseals Learning Academy teachers work to celebrate large and small milestones with their students. The education center serves students with autism, intellectual, or multiple disabilities.

“These kids, I mean, they are just amazing,” said Julie Metzger, Middle School Special Education Teacher at the Easterseals Learning Academy. “You know, you see the little growth they do. You see big growth and just every day it’s just an exciting day because it’s never the same day twice.”

Metzger has taught there, weeks after the school opened. She said her students also teach her important life lessons.

It’s always such a big celebration in our room. When we have a student learn how to use a communication device. When we have a student who can verbalize for the very first time, or if they’re able to expand their sentence length from one to three words. Things like that are just a big celebration and are so exciting for us to see. Julie Metzger

The veteran educator said the school is designed to empower kids toward a functional life of independence.

“Just helping them learn how to get their thoughts across and how to communicate with others as well as be out in the public and communicate with others,” said Metzger.

Easterseals says academy teachers and clinical staff are equipped with extensive training and expertise to provide services to kids who have disabilities.

