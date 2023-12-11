EDELSTEIN, Ill. (WMBD) — More than 45,000 lights all synchronized to two different 50-minute light shows. Lake Shore Lights offers songs for every age in the car.

“We can hear them when we’re sitting upstairs singing,” said creator David Motter. “You can see the kids sticking out of the top of the car roofs and when it’s not so cold, they’ll be out dancing along the side of the road. It gives us a good feeling to know they like coming by to see it.”

The family venture for the Motters is one they’ve cherished since it began in 2018. It takes a lot of work, too.

“About three days to physically set everything up and about two to three more days to get everything connected and about a week or so for my dad to get all the songs up and running,” said David’s oldest son Cooper.

You can take the 20-minute drive north of Peoria to Edelstein on Lake Shore Drive to take in the sights and sounds.

“When the lights are just like straight-up solid and one color I feel like it gives a lot of depth to them,” said Cooper.

While you’re there you can also give back to St. Jude. It’s a nonprofit that helps families remove the financial stress of medical treatment.

“We were blown away with how much money we collected,” said David.” That first year was almost $7,000. Over the past three years, it’s been about $18,000. Then, this year, already over $1,000. So, it’s really awesome that the community gives back as well to places like St. Jude so we’re glad to be able to support it.”

With your radio tuned to 91.1 FM, you can watch and listen to the light show every night beginning at 4:30 p.m. until December 26.