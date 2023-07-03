EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — Through green parks, a local college, and more, the City of Eureka has much to offer.

“The whole community comes together to help each other out,” said Mayor Eric Lind. “Always. This is a very tight-knit community and just a lot of really good people.”

The city’s mayor, Eric Lind, said he’s not deserving of the CI Hero distinction, but he’s happy to shed a positive light on the city in Woodford County.

“From our school district, to all of our great local businesses, to our parks, to our special events we have throughout the year, there’s always an opportunity for the community to get involved and be together as well,” said the mayor.

Lind said he’s a man of service and has dedicated years to making the city a better place to live, work and raise families.

“To me, it’s all about the people,” said Lind. “Serving the local community and making a difference in my community. Getting to help others through this role is one of the most rewarding things that comes with this role. And then, getting to work with everyone involved. Being the mayor is more than just being the mayor. It’s really getting to work with all stakeholders around the table.”

He said if you haven’t been that it’s worth the travel.

“You could really come to Eureka and make a day out of it,” said Lind. “Between the lake, and all of our downtown businesses, it’s really a day trip experience.”