CI Hero: Everyday heroes in Twin Cities prepare to go Over The Edge

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Harnessed in and smiles on. Everyday community heroes will rappel from 11-stories high in June. It’s a thrilling reward for those who fundraise for local youth programming in the twin cities.

Dollars raised in the second annual event, Over The Edge, will benefit the Child Protection Network, and the Boys and Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal.

“We really wanted to take advantage of trying something new and adventurous and a great way to display some buildings and architecture that we have here in town… and everybody likes a good thrill right? So if you’re making a donation, you get something fun to go along with it.” Samantha Stevenson, Over The Edge | Child Protection Network

One rappeller, Robert Bosquez, said he has an endless commitment to seeing area youth succeed.

“Anything that we can do, that I can do, to help children across not only Bloomington-Normal, but throughout…I’m all in,” said Bosquez.

Eric Davison spoke on behalf of Bloomington Fire Department Engineer Geoffrey Grosse’s dedication to youth safety.

“It’s just a great way to give back and I think it speaks a lot to Geoff because although he is a firefighter, I don’t think heights are his favorite thing,” said Eric Davison. “So the fact that he’s willing to do this it’s pretty cool that he’s doing it.”

Both said they’re happy to go Over The Edge of Normal’s Marriott Hotel And Conference Center on June 12, 2021.

443 supporters have collectively raised $48,453 of the $75,000 goal.

Through this submission form, you can nominate someone you know to be our next CI Hero.