EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — From stuffing check-in packets to race day needs, and creating the trophies, Director Pat Keim is the woman in charge of the River Trail Classic in East Peoria.

“When the people come – that’s what we do this for,” said Pat Keim. “I do this for other runners to come down here and have a good time. We put the parade on for people to come watch.”

She said she’s devoted more than 30 years to the area because she said she has a fondness for her community.

“[I’m] involved in building in the parade floats and just like in all capacities and then I do like to bake, said Keim. “So, then I started baking gingerbread houses for Holiday Sensations. I did that for years along with doing the race.”

She also will have a role in the “Get Lit” New Year’s Eve fun noncompetitive run and walk.

“We want people to come,” said Keim. “We do this for other people to come and say, ‘Wow, that was really great.’ And that’s what makes us feel good.”

“Get Lit” New Year’s Eve Celebration activities begin at 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31st.