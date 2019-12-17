CI Hero: First Federated Church volunteers help Crittenton Centers children feel holiday spirit

PEORIA, Ill.– The giving nature of the holidays sparks the need to give back.

For over 14 years, the First Federated Church has had volunteers donate in more than one way for kids who are less fortunate.

Those volunteers are this week’s CI Heroes.

From tiny stuffed moose to sports memorabilia and everything in between, kids under the care of Crittenton Centers in Peoria have $25 to spend on their family members at the Stocking Stuffer Store. The money donated from the congregation led by Pastor Forrest Krummel goes to each of these kids.

“By working with the children and Crittenton Centers, we are helping touch and shape the future through the lives of these children,” said Pastor Forrest Krummel.

Linda Sahn has volunteered for six years. She says she does it because she loves learning about each child.

“The kids are all different,” said First Federated Church volunteer Linda Sahn. “Some of them have never shopped before and for some of them, it’s kind of old hand. But just to look at the light in their eyes and the smile on their face, that just says it all.”

The partnership and friendship date back over a decade showing how Peoria organizations can work together to propel local kids toward successful adult life.

“Having a predictable, steady great partnership of somebody that will come up behind you and support you gets you through,” said Sandy Garza, Development & Marketing Director for Crittenton Centers.

Through the kindness, generosity and philanthropic efforts by First Federated Church, Crittenton Centers children will have one of the most memorable holidays this year.

“We’re just very blessed to be able to be a small part in their development because they are and will be the future,” said Pastor Krummel.

The Stocking Stuffer Store is open until December 22.

Northwoods Mall

December 12 – 22

Thursday & Fridays 4 pm – 8 pm

Saturday 10 am – 8 pm

Sundays 12 pm – 5 pm

The Shoppes at Grand Prairie

Saturdays and Sundays ONLY

December 14 & 15, 21 & 22

Saturday 10 am – 5 pm

Sunday 12 pm – 5 pm

Nominate someone you know to be our next CI Hero!

More on Crittenton Centers

Crittenton Centers has been serving Peoria and all of central Illinois since 1892. Originally conceived as a maternity home for unwed mothers, the agency has evolved into a multi-service, multi-million dollar not-for-profit (501c3) child welfare organization. Currently, our three core services include the Crisis Nursery (emergency and respite care for infants and children ages birth to 6 years), the Child Development Center (preschool and daycare for infants and children ages 6 weeks to 6 years) and Educational and Support Services. Crittenton Centers’ mission is to protect and nurture children and families.