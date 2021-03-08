CI Hero: Fon du Lac officer helps stranded East Peoria family to COVID-19 test

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A COVID-19 survivor and Fon du Lac Park District lieutenant helped a stranded East Peoria family. Officer Jim Frost helped the family get their car to a safer location after it had broken down in the middle of a street.

He’s this week’s CI Hero.

“When I walked up to the van, the windshield wipers were going,” said Officer Jim Frost. “The lights were all flashing on the dash…and I could smell a little bit of electrical burn.”

Officer Frost recalled the moments before he helped an East Peoria family get to their medical appointment. The drive was to Morton’s UnityPoint Clinic Express.

“She called her husband,” said Officer Frost. “She was making a couple of phone calls. I said, ‘Get in. I’ll just take ya.’ And that’s what we do. We’re supposed to do that. You know, we take care of the public.”

COVID-19’s grasp had a painful impact on the Frost family.

“While I was on my floor in the house trying to get through it…my wife was on a ventilator up at OSF [Healthcare],” said Officer Frost. “She passed away on November 12. Luckily I survived. So, I think it’s important for people to get tested.”

The medical staff inside the Morton clinic expressed gratitude and thankfulness for the officer’s dedication to public service.

“It was awesome to us because you know, us being in healthcare, we realize how much we’ve gone through with him pandemic, and police officers don’t get noticed near enough as we do,” said Amanda McCleskey.”We wanted to make sure that we were here to back him up 100%.”

The team also encouraged acts of kindness.

“Just see where you can help out,” said April Summers. “Even doing something small can make a big difference.”

Nominate someone from your community to be our next CI Hero.