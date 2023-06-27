EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Adventure, mystery, and romance.

East Peoria’s Fondulac District Library carries stories from all different genres, but during the summer months, the team hones in on summer reading programs for all ages.

“Every single person in the library is touched by summer reading and positively impacts summer reading,” said Fondulac District Library Youth Services Manager Alice Mitchell.

The youth services manager, Alice Mitchell, said literacy opens the door to success in life.

Mitchell said it’s a team effort as everyone works toward creating a positive learning environment.

“The nice vacation season for everybody else is our go time,” said Mitchell. “This is the time we are the [busiest]. People come to the library more. They’re using our resources more. They’re checking out more books.”

Mitchell said knowledge is power and it can be right at your fingertips.

“People think they know what a library is and then what they actually know is just sort of scratching the surface,” said Mitchell. “There’s a lot of things that we do that members of the public don’t get to see all the time.”

Mitchell said summer reading isn’t just for students. Adults, young kids, and seniors are also encouraged to dive into a good book.