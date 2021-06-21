CI Hero: Fortier family credits dedication to Marquette Heights community as a reason for all working on the front lines

MARQUETTE HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — A Marquette Heights blended family of five is a troop at home and in the community.

“Even from the time they could talk, when the tones went off… and then they’d say ‘bye’ and that was it,” said Todd Fortier, Chief | Marquette Heights Volunteer Fire Department. “It became part of their life helping as anyone else would, and now [the two oldest are] ready to do it themselves.”

From responding to fire department calls to working long hours at UnityPoint Proctor, the Fortier’s, Todd and Michelle, said it’s in their nature to help others. Todd is the Chief of the Volunteer Fire Department in the city. Michelle is a nurse working in a post-op unit.

The pair’s three kids are following in the footsteps of their parents, grandparents, and family members.

“They have grown up that way and seen it all their life,” said Michelle Fortier, Post-Op Nurse | UnityPoint Proctor. “They’ve kind of just followed in our footsteps and the people before us too.”

“Never pushed any of them to do this,” said Todd Fortier. “With my son, he was at the fire department for the first time at four days old.”

The oldest, Brevin, now a part of the volunteer department. The middle child, Aspen, is in the cadet program. The youngest, Aiden, is already showing interest.

“I just see them doing what everybody should be doing for their community like helping their neighbors,” said Todd Fortier.

The family celebrates an allegiance to community pride and family devotion.

Through this submission form, you can nominate someone you know to be our next CI Hero.