CI Hero: From despair to dynamic, local man volunteers time at Boys & Girls Club Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A local man works to alleviate the gap between kids and their productive futures helping them to grow from despair to dynamic citizens.

Channeling the power of pepperoni pizza, Tom Powers spends countless hours at the Boys and Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal. Since returning to central Illinois, he said he donates his time for the betterment of area kids.

“It’s very structured to help kids who need the most help who have the least resources, family, and community resources available to them.” Tom Powers, Volunteer | Boys and Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal

From clerical work to helping with meals, Powers said he’ll do whatever is needed so youth can thrive.

“Seeing these kids face almost insurmountable odds and in knowing that in some small way I can help make a difference in their lives is very rewarding,” said Powers.

For four hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Powers can be found at the club doing whatever’s needed.

“The formative years of many of these kids are not pretty and to build credibility with them and build a friendship with them is so important,” said Powers.

Staff at the Boys and Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal said he’s provided invaluable talent and time.

The organization is currently hiring for a few positions and is always accepting new volunteers.

