CI Hero: Frontline Children’s Home coordinator helps, heals children for two decades

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria front line worker helping and healing children in the community for two decades.

The Children’s Home Association of Illinois believes in giving children a childhood while protecting their future. At the center of that mission is Tayo Faulkner, a trusted, stable, beacon of hope for kids in the home.

“She is responsible,” said Stephanie Carroll, the Asociate Director of Supervised Independent Living Program at the Children’s Home. “She is caring. She is kind. She is someone that will sometimes put others before herself… probably not sometimes, always. She always puts others before herself.”

With almost two decades of service, she says her life’s work doesn’t end when the children move forward.

“I still have kids that have been gone that still contact me, ask me for advice, let me know how good they’re doing and how Children’s Home has impacted them. I just I love it.” Tayo Faulkner, Assistant Coordinator | Children’s Home

Staff said Faulkner’s former clients rely on her for items like food and clothing when needed.

“If I have it…if I have extra that I can do for them,” said Faulkner. “I’m most definitely going to do it.”

Her unwavering dedication to the kids remained even as the COVID-19 pandemic made things tough.

“They have come to work every day and never skipped a beat,” said Carroll. “Tayo helped guide that. She helped support that. She helped nuture that and was out and about getting supplies.”

Children’s home staff saying Faulkner shows the true meaning of family.

