CI Hero: Galesburg’s Local 555 and fire department raise more than $15,000 for muscular dystrophy

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — Giving muscular dystrophy the boot. That’s the goal of the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) labor union In partnership with the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

Dollars raised by local fire unions nationwide support MDA.

“To see members of 555, Local 555 as well as Galesburg Fire just really do everything they could do to support MDA was extremely inspiring, and I’m so proud of all the work they have done and that they’re the top raising fire department in Illinois this year.” Kelsey Tomko, Development Director | MDA in Illinois

For more than 65 years, Galesburg’s Fire Department and Local 555 has filled boots. In 2020, it raised $15,460 dollars through its virtual event.

“Between Knox and Peoria County there are 208 clients who receive services,” said Tomko. “MDA’s mission is to transform the lives of those living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuro-muscular diseases.”

TJ Scott, the vice president of Local 555 and coordinator for the campaign said the team tries to improve lives.

"It's a long-term way of helping someone and saving something, just like the 5-10 minutes we're on a call," said Scott. "15 minutes depending on what the person needs. Medical, structure fires, stuff like that, it's just another way we can help over the long term."















2021’s ‘Fill the Boot’ campaign is already underway. Donations help fund research, support care centers, and send kids to MDA summer camp.

Donate to Galesburg Firefighters Local 555 virtual Fill the Boot today: https://filltheboot.donordrive.com/team/GalesburgFireLocal555