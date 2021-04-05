CI Hero: ‘God sent me that way,’ Bus rider calls 911 for a fallen woman in Pekin

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A cry for help inspired the good-hearted nature of JerryLee Murphy-Wiles to find who was in need. A second call came as he waited at a Pekin bus stop on August 8.

“I heard a lady yell for help, help, like four times in a row and I was looking, and I didn’t see [anything],” said JerryLee Murphy-Wiles.

Once he found the fallen woman, he said he quickly called 911.

“I just do it for kindness out of my heart,” said Murphy-Wiles. “I don’t expect nothing to come out of it. I just do it because it’s in my blood.”

He said it was the right place, right time kind of a deal. He also said, “God sent me that way and my grandpa told me ahead of time that someone might need help. In my mind, my saying is, ‘if you help someone, they may help you back.'”

His heroic actions lead to the woman receiving medical care, and Murphy-Wiles was awarded a certificate and coin for being a community hero.

For the month of April, WMBD is partnering with the Red Cross to highlight heroes. On Heroes day, April 29, four heroes will be recognized through a virtual ceremony.

Through this submission form, you can nominate someone you know to be our next CI Hero.

Link to Give: 1-855-411-GIVE(4483)

Link to Donate: www.redcross.org/WMBDRedCrossHeroes

To donate blood/ become a volunteer: visit redcross.org

The Red Cross will honor this year’s class of heroes during a virtual event on Thursday, April 29th at 9 a.m. Please visit redcross.org/hero to register to attend this free event and find more information.

