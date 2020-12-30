CI Hero: ICC freshman initiates supply drives for two area schools

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — An ICC freshman is helping provide a clean safe learning environment for central Illinois students.

This week’s CI Hero highlights Katherine Moser who coordinated collection sites for needed school supplies.

In early December, a donation box sat Inside Lindy’s Downtown Market in Washington. Marquette Heights’ Dollar General houses another drop off location for needed school supplies.

“The reason why I want to make sure that this is followed through [with] is [because] no child should have a denied educational opportunity,” said Katherine Moser. “It’s important that they’re not held back because of a lack of resources and supplies.”

Moser coordinated two supply drives. One for Marquette Heights Elementary. The other for Washington’s Beverly Manor. Marquette Heights’ principal said the supplies offer more than providing students with proper essentials.

“We really want them to feel like they’re safe at school,” said Mrs. Jennifer Dietrich. “We also want them to have the overall positive school experience, so just being able to have those extra supplies around is really just going to help feel more comfortable, more safe.”

The ICC freshman said her future plans put her in an educational position. She said it’s never too early to care for young minds.

“I want them to be able to reach their goals, whatever their individual interests are, you know, whatever their dreams are,” said Moser. “I don’t want it just because of the reasons why they can’t do that is they didn’t have a safe and clean learning environment. That is very necessary for them to be able to achieve those dreams and goals.”

Marquette Heights Elementary is accepting donations through mid-January.