CI Hero: Local dentist dedicates Fridays for hygiene work on Peoria County Inmates

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s a show of heart and humanity. An area dentist performs dental work to those incarcerated at Peoria County’s Jail.

Dr. Yolanda Wright-Lowery dedicates her Fridays to offering dental care to area inmates.

“They need the basic care,” said Wright-Lowery, owner and general dentist at Smile Center of Peoria. “I’m trying to provide that for them.”

From extractions to cleanings, Dr. Wright-Lowery said everyone should be granted access to dental hygiene no matter their current situation.

“It’s a blessing, honestly, that this jail has allowed that to happen,” said Dr. Wright-Lowery. “Not all jails have that, so I’m just thankful that they’re allowing me to be here.”

She said she initially discovered the need during her residency rotations, and the inmates show respect.

“They’ve all been nice,” said Dr. Wright-Lowery. “They’re just very thankful, actually, for whenever they do see us, and we’re able to provide them treatments, so it’s a good experience.”

Dr. Wright-Lowery is the owner and general dentist of the Smile Center of Peoria located on West Glen Avenue.

The center treats those with and without dental insurance.

