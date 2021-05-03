CI Hero: Local dialysis tech supports patients, provides ‘superior care’

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — From administering life-saving care to donating essential blood, A local dialysis tech helps patients receive vital treatments.

Inside East Peoria’s Fresenius Kidney Care, Elmer Christian Balangue Works to help patients be as comfortable as possible During dialysis treatments.

“A patient that’s on dialysis, it’s not the end. So, we provide superior care that every dialysis patient needs, and then we provide their life-saving treatment.” Elmer Christian Balangue, Dialysis Tech | Fresenius Kidney Care

With nearly a decade of public health service, Balangue said he’s grateful to help provide critical care.

“It’s very fulfilling because the thing that I know is it will be saving lives because dialysis is a life-saving treatment that every patient needs,” said Balangue.

While he’s off the clock, he and his family donate blood and platelets to the American Red Cross.

Balangue’s manager said he’s an asset and inspiration to the team.

“With him donating blood all the time, it actually has inspired some other staff members, including our nurse practitioner and myself to go donate, whereas we weren’t before.” Amber Randall, Clinical Manager | Fresenius Kidney Care

Balangue said as a recently naturalized citizen of the United States it’s an honor to provide medical care as an American.

“It’s a very, what do you call this, a big privilege for an immigrant. I think that’s the highest privilege that an immigrant can get,” said Balangue.

