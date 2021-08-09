CI Hero: Local family raises funds for Pediatric Diabetes Resource Center through 10th Annual Sweet Kids Cruise-In & Car Show

CREVE COEUR, Ill. (WMBD) — Vintage and muscle cars, show bikes, Jeeps and more, will draw people from across the area to Creve Coeur’s Rusche Field this weekend for the 10th Annual Sweet Kids Cruise-In & Car Show.

“It’s just awesome to see the sense of community and of course all the beautiful cars, but to see the local community’s support… I’m especially grateful for it this year because even in COVID times, the PDRC doesn’t stop. The hospital doesn’t stop.” Emily Thigpen, Co-founder

Thigpen’s family has a strong history of pediatric type 1 diabetes.

“My dad was diagnosed at 14,” said Thigpen. “My first cousin at 11, and myself at 18. I had known about diabetes my whole life from living with it with my dad, but having it first hand is a completely different situation.”

Since 2011, the yearly fundraiser has raised more than $65,000 for the Pediatric Diabetes Resource Center at the Children’s Hospital of Illinois. And while there’s no cure, all money raised helps to offset costs of patient education, summer camp tuition, and research.

“We are so very lucky to have the PDRC right, kind of, in our back yard at CHOI,” said Thigpen.

The Sweet Kids Cruise-In & Car Show is on Sunday, August 15, 2021, from 11 am. to 3 p.m. The rain date is slated for August 22, 2021.

More about the Pediatric Diabetes Resource Center

The Pediatric Diabetes Resource Center promotes the health and wellness of all children with diabetes throughout Central Illinois. As part of the Children’s Hospital of Illinois, we strive to be your choice healthcare providers and advocates for children and teens with diabetes.

(309) 624-2480

(888) 436-2278

