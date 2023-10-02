PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Helping people boost their confidence level in the barber chair.

“Getting that type of service, getting a haircut… it’s not just a haircut. It’s a lifestyle,” said José Rodríguez.

From Fiesta en el Rio to Mexican Independence Day celebrations and more, this week’s CI Hero said he’s all about helping to host positive community events as they bring his heart joy.

“I’m always behind the scenes,” said Rodríguez. “I didn’t really expose myself to let people know who I am you know, I just do it from my heart.”

Rodriguez has dedicated almost a decade to Fiesta en el Rio and almost half a decade to Mexican Independence Day events in the Greater Peoria region.

“That type of event is very fun,” said Rodríguez. “It’s a lot of diversity with music with the Latino environment, but for everyone to come and have fun.”

Also as a business owner of Next Level Entertainment, he said anything is possible with hard work and determination.

“I put in the effort,” said Rodríguez. “I try to do the best I can. The best of me. I always like to offer customer quality. Little by little, we’ve been growing.”