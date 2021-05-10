CI Hero: Local man guides caregivers, caretakers through life’s hurdles

Fulfilling life's mission to aid in the success of caregivers

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local man, Mitch Forrest, commits to the prosperity of those providing care.

The Central Illinois Agency on Aging said estimates suggest there are more than 44 million family caregivers across the nation.

“Any of us at any given time can be that caregiver, that piece of hope, for someone in need, and we need more of that.” Mitch Forrest, Family Caregiver | Central Illinois Agency on Aging

Locally, the not-for-profit said it provides services, programs, and guidance for those caring for a loved one.

“The layers of care, the insurance, different laws that you have to keep in mind…” said Forrest. “Various different hospitals and specialists that are involved and the levels of care, which we’re primarily concerned with getting people to stay in their home.”

Forrest said he’s fulfilling his life’s calling to help people navigate the role of caretaker.

“To be of some support and service to them just is…it’s wonderful and it’s a huge privilege that I have and a calling…almost like a ministry,” said Forrest.

His dependability, dedication, and decency are all attributes noticed by those on the other side of his advice.

“He has infinite knowledge, wisdom, and he has patience,” said Carolyn Schuldt. “He has resources so he knows everything about everything because it’s his job. He just is an encyclopedia of knowledge.”

The Central Illinois Agency on Aging serves people of all ages, incomes, and abilities in Fulton, Marshall, Peoria, Stark, Tazewell, and Woodford counties.

Central Illinois Agency on Aging, Inc.

700 Hamilton Boulevard

Peoria, IL 61603

Telephone: (309) 674-2071

Toll Free: 1-877-777-2422

Fax: (309) 674-3639

