CI Hero: Local woman prioritizes health, well-being of Limestone Highschoolers

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Rocket wear, jeans, toiletries, snacks, and school supplies are all the items stacked and neatly presented inside a classroom at Limestone High School in Bartonville.

“Students are able to come down to this room, and they’re able to meet with our moms who are down here,” said Charlie Zimmerman, Principal of Limestone High School. “The team aspect starts from when they enter the room, and they’re able to get various products…the essentials, which allows us to do our job educationally when those basic needs are met.”

But it’s not always the items students search for. The volunteer organization Moms Who Care offers a personal impact from a caring adult, which translates into the most heartfelt impressions for teenagers.

“This fulfills for me just something special to be able to be here with these kids and help kids that actually have all these needs. Sometimes we get their backstory. Sometimes not. It really doesn’t matter. What matters is that we’re helping them with basic needs so that ultimately they can learn and become better humans.” Founding Volunteer of Limestone Moms Who Care, Amber Hopwood

The principal said Amber Hopwood epitomizes the standards Limestone portrays.

“They see her as a support and as someone in the building they can go to that they trust, and they can work with,” said Zimmerman. “Just seeing the kid’s reactions when they come and leave the room or when she’s interacting with them … I think it’s proof in the pudding of their body language and just seeing that they’re uplifted for the day.”

Hopwood and Gayle Car founded Moms Who Care in 2014. It runs entirely off of community donations and volunteer hours. It holds a special place in Hopwood’s heart.

“This is a super team effort,” said Hopwood. “This is a community effort. All the moms. We probably should be ‘Rockets Who Care’ because all the teachers that work here help as well. I was a kid who could have benefitted from this room, so that’s why it’s important to me.”

Any donated items should be geared toward teen trends. Donations can be dropped off at Limestone High School.

