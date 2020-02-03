CI Hero: ‘Moms Who Care’ help Central Illinois students with clothing, hygiene products, in need of donations from the community

WASHINGTON, Ill (WMBD) — Being able to provide basic life necessities like shampoo, soap and toothpaste has one Central Illinois non-profit asking for your help to meet high demand.

In this week’s CI Hero, a nonprofit called Moms Who Care is also giving you the chance to be the champion for kids in need.

The children just love it The smiles we see, and the hugs we get, oh, it’s worth it, believe me. These kids come in and they just love all of this stuff so they come in each month and get their shampoo. Well, we run out because we never have enough. It’s the biggest demand we have. Kathy Bridgeforth, Volunteer | Mom’s Who Care | Washington

Lockers used for shelves at Beverly Manor in Washington sit empty on Monday as volunteers work to gather donations for much-needed items.

“We need hygiene products, like shampoo, conditioner,” said Bridgeforth. “The one thing they really like is body spray, the girls and the boys, and of course they love mouthwash as well, but it has to be alcohol-free.”

This location has been open for four years and helps kids from fourth to eighth grade with items like clothes, shoes, underwear, books, and more.

But now – volunteers need your help.

You can’t explain the feeling ’til you see the kids come in and walk out with their clothes and their hygiene products. It just makes a big difference all the way around. If we have a child come in that needs something we don’t have, like a pair of shoes and we don’t have their size, with our monitary donations we’re able to go out and buy them. Sandy Tunnel, Volunteer | Mom’s Who Care | Washington

Any and all donations can be dropped off to the front office Of Beverly Manner in Washington, which is located at 1014 School Street. Anyone can be a CI Hero and you may just be the hero for a student with your donations.

Moms Who Care started in East Peoria High School in 2009. There are 13 total schools across Central Illinois that have a branch of the organization.

“I think it’s easier to see it than to talk about it,” said Tunnel. “These kids are amazing. They will not take what they don’t need. You can’t even force something on them. If they don’t need it, they won’t take it. [We always say] don’t forget, ‘when you’re big and an adult, maybe you can pay it forward.'”

If you’d like to donate needed items or to nominate someone to be a CI Hero, CLICK HERE or CLICK HERE to donate financially.

CURRENT SCHOOLS

East Peoria High School

Contact ​: Momswhocare1@gmail.com

Barb McDonald (309-635-1569)

East Peoria, IL

Dee-Mack High School

Contact: dcmmomswhocare@gmail.com

Michele Gesell (309-840-6394)

Mackinaw, IL

Central Jr High School

​Contact: Momswhocarecjhs@gmail.com

Vanessa Hale (309-360-3136)

East Peoria, IL

Limestone Community High School

Contact: momswhocarelimestone@gmail.com

Gayle Carr (309-231-8961)

Bartonville, IL

Broadmoor Junior High School

Contact: momwhocarebjhs1@gmail.com

Amy Baughman (309-202-2737)

Pekin, IL

Beverly Manor

Contact: momsbeverlym10@gmail.com

Kathy Bridgeforth (309-868-5974)

Washington, IL

Edison Junior High School

​Contact: momswhocare.ejhs@gmail.com

Lisa Richmond

Pekin, IL

Wilson Intermediate School

​Contact: momwhocarewilson@gmail.com

Heather Logue-Krahn (309-267-9494)

Pekin, IL

Lincoln High School

Contact: momswhocarelincoln@gmail.com

Marla Williams (217-737-6162)

Lincoln, IL

Lincoln Junior High School

Contact: momswhocarelincoln@gmail.com

Marla Williams (217-737-6162)

Lincoln, IL

West Lincoln Broadwell

Contact: momswhocarelincoln@gmail.com

Marla Williams (217-737-6162)

Lincoln, IL

Chester East Lincoln

Contact: momswhocarelincoln@gmail.com

Marla Williams (217-737-6162)

Lincoln, IL

Parkview Middle School

Contact: momswhocarepv@gmail.com

Amber Pilkington (309-370-9494)

Creve Coeur, IL